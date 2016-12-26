Hire a caterer for the family Christmas party? Not a chance: Keenan

It seems like a simple question, this one I’ve asked periodically over the years: Wouldn’t it be easier for everyone if we just chipped in and hired a caterer, or got some trays of affordable takeout, for our big Christmas party, rather than preparing, serving and cleaning up after a full-on turkey dinner? The answer, from my parents and others in my extended family, seems equally simple: No. No! Nope nope nope. Stop asking that. Figuring out why that’s the answer, and the emotions behind it, is maybe a little more complicated. At least for a bonehead like me. Some background: the Christmas party I’m talking about is the grand extended-family bash in my father’s branch of our tree. It isn’t a small gathering. My father has eight sisters, all of whom had children (some a lot of children), most of whom now have children of their own, and all but a handful of us still live in the Toronto area. Including longtime friends of the family, teenage steady dates, roommates, a beloved ex-husband (and his wife and sometimes his stepchildren), and depending on who’s working or out of town and the number of great-aunts or second cousins who come by, we typically have 60 to 80 people at the party. Even by the time I started school, the crowd had outgrown my Poppa’s house. Article Continued BelowSo for as long as I can remember, we’ve been renting the hall in the church in Riverdale where parts of four generations of Keenans have been parishioners and marked milestones — baptisms, weddings, school graduations, funerals. And Christmas. Or, more precisely, Boxing Day. At about the time we moved to the church because the family was getting too big to sit around the dining room table, we realized the number of in-laws was making Christmas Day logistics tricky. So, we all forsook the great retail bargains that are the Canadian day-after holiday pastime so that everyone could make it to our party. For as long as I can remember, Boxing Day has been the capstone of the weeklong Christmas ritual: after the pageants and midnight masses and Santa visits and a series of family meals, there was the Keenan Boxing Day party — the finish line, and in many years the main event. The place to show cousins who became best friends the haul from under the tree, and to run around in the spacious hall, to play. And to eat. Over the years, besides the usual holiday cheer and My-how-you’ve-grown and Yes-Kevin-graduated-this-year and We’re-thinking-about-a-new-car catching up, we’ve occupied ourselves with various activities. For a few years, the children put on plays and skits. For a while, we had a year-in-review “Poppa Awards” ceremony. Some years we’ve played board games; one year we played casino games. Usually we have some speeches about the kind of year our various branches of the family have had, things we’re thankful for, things we survived, triumphs we enjoyed.

