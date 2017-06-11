Historic spring flooding could mean infestations of mosquitoes, critters and parasites

MONTREAL—Even as swollen rivers have receded in Quebec, some experts suggest historic flooding this year could mean critter and pest-related woes in months and years to come.For now, heavy water accumulation has created standing pools of water which could translate into fertile ground for mosquito populations this year.“I do expect several times the usual number of mosquitoes,” said Paul Maloney, an entomologist based in western Montreal, part of which was hit hard this spring.Other flood-struck areas this year like Ontario and British Columbia face similar potential problems.Read more: Article Continued BelowFlooding ends kids’ Toronto Island summer camp dreamsToronto Islands flooding should prompt real discussion on climate changeAs water encroaches, Toronto Islands are haunting