Hobby Lobby fined $3 million for thousands of ancient artifacts smuggled out of Iraq

WASHINGTON—American arts-and-crafts retailer Hobby Lobby has agreed to pay a $3 million (U.S.) fine for illegally importing thousands of ancient clay artifacts smuggled into the United States from Iraq, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.In addition to the fine, Hobby Lobby will forfeit thousands of clay bullae, cuneiform tablets and cylinder seals that were falsely labeled and shipped to the company through the United Arab Emirates and Israel, according to a civil complaint and settlement agreement in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.Cuneiform is an ancient writing system that involved carving inscriptions into clay or stone. Cylinder seals were used to roll impressions into clay. Clay bullae are balls of clay with seals imprinted on the surface, used to show a document’s authenticity.The Oklahoma-based company bought more than 5,500 artifacts for $1.6 million in December 2010 from an unidentified dealer in an acquisition prosecutors said was “fraught with red flags.” According to the complaint, Hobby Lobby got conflicting information about where the artifacts had been stored and never met or communicated with the dealer selling them. When it came time to pay, the company wired money to seven separate bank accounts.“American collectors and importers must ensure compliance with laws and regulations that require truthful declarations to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, so that Customs officers are able to scrutinize cultural property crossing our borders and prevent the inappropriate entry of such property,” acting U.S. attorney Bridget M. Rohde said in a statement.Article Continued BelowHobby Lobby, whose owners are evangelical Christians, said it began collecting a “variety of Bibles and other artifacts” several years ago with the goal of preserving them for future generations. In a statement Wednesday, the company said it “did not fully appreciate the complexities of the acquisitions process” and relied on dealers who did not understand how to properly ship the items.“We should have exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled,” Hobby Lobby President Steve Green said in the statement.Hobby Lobby’s owners portray their company as a Christian business and are known for supporting Christian causes. Green is one of the driving forces behind the Museum of the Bible, a 40,000-square-metre facility in Washington, D.C., that is set to open in the fall and will reportedly house thousands of biblical artifacts and texts.