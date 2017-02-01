Homeland Security says 721 people denied entry under ban, while Trump claims 109

WASHINGTON—A far larger number of people were affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees than he initially said, Department of Homeland Security officials acknowledged Tuesday.Trump posted on Twitter that only 109 people were detained or denied entry into the United States after his order, but during a news briefing at the Customs and Border Protection agency’s headquarters Tuesday, officials said that 721 people had been denied boarding for the United States after it began enforcing the travel ban. The agency said it processed waivers for 1,060 green card holders, as well as an additional 75 waivers for immigrant visa and non-immigrant visa holders.Homeland Security officials said the White House was referring to the number of people who were either detained or denied boarding during the initial hours after the travel ban was signed, a total based on preliminary calculations.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpThe officials also disclosed that 872 refugees were granted waivers to enter the country, despite Trump’s executive order freezing resettlement. Customs officials said the waivers were granted because the refugees were “ready to travel.” They had already been vetted by the government, they said.Article Continued BelowJohn F. Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, said that Trump’s order did not amount to a “travel ban,” adding, “This is a temporary pause that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa vetting system.”But Kelly also confirmed that, while he saw versions of the executive order, he did not see the final order before it was signed by the president.He said that executives at Homeland Security were involved in writing the order, but added that the knowledge of it and its distribution was limited. Kelly said that he had known that the order was coming for some time, but that he was not involved personally in the process to the degree to which he “corrected grammar or say we needed to change things.”