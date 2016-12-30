Honest Eds last day is Saturday We just came to say goodbye

In its last retail gasp, Honest Ed’s finally showed its age. Before closing for good Saturday, what was left of the once-great titan of the retailing industry in the final week was literally the bottom of the bin: 10-cent dish sponges so old they were turning to dust in their packaging; garish 99-cent tableware; off-brand children’s toothpaste for 77 cents . . . Toronto’s iconic bargain department store, which held court on the corner of Bathurst St. and Bloor Ave. W. for the past 68 years, was scant; barren even. The west building, with its memorable “Welcome to Yesterday” mirror, was off limits to the public. In the east, white display cases and shelves — once overflowing with thrifty household items — sat mostly empty on the ground floor. Ed’s eerie emptiness seemed to highlight the limp garland still hanging from stained ceiling tiles and the dust bunnies creeping their way across off-white surfaces. As many shoppers noted solemnly after their final tour: “It’s sad.” Article Continued Below“We’re here for all the memories,” said 66-year-old Peruvian immigrant Esther Elliot. “We just came to say goodbye,” nodded her daughter Melanie, 30. “It’s like the end of an era. It’s like the story from rags to riches and you just don’t see that anymore.”But they weren’t leaving empty-handed.

