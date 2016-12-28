Hookah bar owners battle Toronto, Peel in court for right to let customers smoke

Luther Fatoos doesn’t have a Plan B. Magdy Mehany doesn’t either.Fatoos owns Al-Omda Lounge in Mississauga, and Mehany runs the Nile Palace Café in Scarborough. Both say the fate of their businesses hinge on the outcome of a bylaw being contested in Ontario courts. Fatoos and Mehany are part of two separate groups of hookah bar owners fighting bylaws in Toronto and Peel Region that forbid hookah smoking. The Toronto bylaw applies to licensed businesses, and Peel’s covers enclosed public places as well. A hookah, or water pipe, is a device used to smoke shisha, a product that can contain tobacco but doesn’t always.If the bylaws are deemed legal and jurisdictions start enforcing them, the business owners say they’ll struggle to remain open. Some owners fear their staff, some who don’t speak much English, won’t be able to find employment anywhere else.Article Continued BelowBoth Toronto and Peel argue the ban aims to protect residents from the health repercussions of hookah smoking. But some neighbouring jurisdictions don’t have similar bylaws in place — so hookah venues on the north side of Steeles Ave., for example, don’t face an impending threat of closure. Joe Chawla, a health educator in York Region,said the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, which has made it illegal to smoke tobacco in public places, doesn’t prohibit herbal shisha. He said that York doesn’t ban hookah or non-tobacco shisha, but does inspect hookah lounges if complaints are filed. If these places are found to be selling tobacco products, he said, charges might be laid. Ryan Zigler is the lawyer for both groups of business owners pushing for the bylaws to be revoked in Toronto and Peel. He said that while the Toronto bylaw only impacts businesses, and Peel’s covers enclosed public places, the legal arguments he’s making in both cases are much the same.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx