Horatio Alger scholarship winner dreams of helping others

January 13, 2017 admin News 0

Alexis Riley is in a band, dances, plays basketball, volunteers and is a voracious reader, all while going to school. So if anyone can get the most out of a $5,000 scholarship, it’s her.Riley is one of 85 winners of the Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship. Riley wants to pursue a career in criminology and law, and the money will be a great help for college, she said.The conditions of the scholarship, according to their website, stipulate that the applicants be involved in co-curricular and community service activities, maintain a minimum 65 per cent grade average, display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity and be committed to pursuing a college degree.Article Continued BelowBeing a volunteer at the Toronto Rape Crisis Center, and also having volunteered at the All Saints Church, she says she’s seen a number of homeless, sex-workers and others with various challenges. “It’s really made me want to pursue something where I can help people,” said the Grade 12 student from Earl Haig Secondary School in North York.Her mother is a harm reduction worker, and helps sex-workers and addicts, Riley said. Through her mother’s work she got to know about women who have been sexually assaulted, trafficked and in need of help.

