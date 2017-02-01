Hoskins wants to ban Ontario hospitals from being renamed for donors

Queen’s Park wants to ban hospitals from being renamed at the behest of rich donors, the Star has learned.Concerned about wealthy people and big corporations getting entire hospitals rechristened in exchange for philanthropic contributions, Health Minister Eric Hoskins is proposing that any such changes be cleared by him.Hoskins says “the new name must not include the corporate or business name of a corporate donor, or the family name of an individual or family donor, (or) the family name of an individual.”His decree would not apply to hospital wings, individual buildings on a campus, research centres, treatment facilities or health services programs. That’s according to a draft copy of a four-page directive sent to hospitals for their feedback last week.Article Continued Below“The purpose of this directive is to . . . ensure the names used by hospitals reflect their role as publicly supported organizations operating within a universal, publicly funded health care system,” the internal memo states. “Currently, hospitals have the discretion to choose their own names . . . (but) recent amendments to the Public Hospitals Act . . . will, once proclaimed, effectively require that hospitals seek prior approval of the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care for corporate changes, including new corporate names,” it continues.“This directive governs new names (including business and corporate names) of hospital corporations, hospital sites, individual hospital buildings in cases where the building comprises all or substantially all of a hospital site, and alliances, partnerships, and other associations between or among hospital corporations.”