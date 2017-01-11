Hospital denies turning away former solider implicated in Nova Scotia murder-suicide

ANTIGONISH, N.S.—A senior medical official in Nova Scotia is challenging allegations that a former soldier who killed his family before committing suicide was turned away from an Antigonish hospital in the days before the killings.Dr. Minoli Amit issued a statement Tuesday, saying no person was refused services or turned away from St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.Amit was responding to a comment made last week by a relative of Lionel Desmond, the former infantryman who fatally shot his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda before turning the gun on himself last week in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.A day after their bodies were found in the family home on Jan 3, Rev. Elaine Walcott said she couldn’t understand why Lionel Desmond was refused treatment at St. Martha’s mental health unit before the shootings.Walcott said Desmond was told there were no beds available at the facility.Article Continued BelowAmit, a senior medical supervisor at St. Martha’s, said the hospital’s emergency room has never been closed, and hospital staff routinely work through bed shortages to provide care to anyone seeking help.“Our deepest sympathies go out to their extended families, friends and community as well as to the co-workers of Mrs. Desmond who was employed at our hospital,” Amit’s statement said, referring to the fact that Shanna Desmond was a nurse at the hospital.“We cannot comment on the specifics of this situation — but will be reviewing all aspects of our involvement from many perspectives. We would like, however, to confirm that no person was ever refused services or turned away from care at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.”

