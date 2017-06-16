Hostages, hot pursuit and homeowner with a gun: How two U.S. fugitives were caught

SHELBYVILLE, TENN.—The end of the road for two inmates sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus turned out to be a driveway in rural Tennessee where a homeowner held them at gunpoint until reinforcements arrived.The focus of the manhunt for Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose suddenly shifted north of the Georgia line Thursday evening after the fugitives invaded a home in Shelbyville and held a couple hostage for several hours.The man and woman “are lucky they’re alive,” Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing said. “They told them that they would probably be dead in 24 hours and they didn’t have anything to lose.”The fugitives tied them up, and when the man tried to break free, they tied him up tighter, putting socks on his hands so he couldn’t loosen his bonds, Swing said. They also ate a beef stew the woman had been preparing, took valuables and clothing, and ordered them to concoct a story that would conceal their identities.“They threatened them that they would be back if they didn’t,” Swing said.Article Continued BelowBy about 5 p.m. they were on the run again, in the couple’s Jeep. Within 15 minutes, the couple managed to call for help.Read more: Escaped Georgia inmates held at gunpoint by Tennessee homeowner, ending nationwide hunt“We’ve had an armed home invasion,” the man told a 911 dispatcher . “It’s the two people from Georgia, escapees. They’re in a black Jeep Cherokee Trailblazer. We need help out here quick . . . hurry!”