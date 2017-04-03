How a small town is using Uber to fill its public transit void

While many cities across the country have waged fierce battles against ridesharing services, the Town of Innisfil has found an ally in Uber.Innisfil is partnering with Uber to help bring subsidized, on-demand transit service to its residents, the first partnership of its kind in Canada.Innisfil’s council — which serves a community south of Barrie of about 36,000 — approved a partnership with Uber last month that will see the ridesharing service offer discounted trips to certain destinations within town. The agreement is the first ridesharing-transit partnership in Canada, according to Uber. Innisfil mayor Gord Wauchope hailed the agreement as an innovative way to provide transit to the town, which he added is spread out over an area close to the size of Mississauga.Article Continued Below“Council was really being pressured to bring transit to the Town of Innisfil,” Wauchope said. “You can’t have taxpayers pay for a transit system which they cannot use. And this was a transit system that people can get from anywhere in the town of Innisfil, and use it for a reasonable price.”The town conducted a transit feasibility study in 2015, and found that a fixed-route bus service would cost around $270,000 for one bus per year. Council decided that was too steep a price for the limited service that just one bus could provide.