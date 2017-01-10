How big brewers call the shots at Ontario Place: Cohn

Toronto, “This Bud’s for you.”Like it or not, drink it or not, you’ll soon hear it a lot. Not Budweiser’s old commercial jingle, but its commanding branding.Budweiser Stage is taking centre stage at Ontario Place — in place of the old Molson Canadian Amphitheatre.Two decades after Molson made its mark on the concert venue, it has been outbid — outliving its claim to waterfront fame. Too bad for Molson.Tough luck, too, for the rest of us. We must master a new corporate place name as Toronto loses another piece of its history, geography, memory.Article Continued BelowThe winner of this corporate bidding war gains branding rights and bragging rights. The loser is not merely Molson, but all of us — disempowered by powerful corporate interests who can redraw the map of Toronto at will.Naming rights — and wrongs — are nothing new. The powerful have long imposed their dynastic names on important buildings, cast in stone as a quid pro quo for their munificence.The difference: Once upon a time, naming rights were timeless. Today they seem meaningless, because they are time-limited.

