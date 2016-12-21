How Canadian officials grappled with a Donald Trump candidacy

WASHINGTON—Diplomatic briefing notes show Canadian officials wrestled with the same problem that consumed so many of the world’s political observers this year: making sense of the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump.Diplomats monitoring the U.S. election regularly sent notes back to Ottawa — including one on May 25 that described the particular challenge of untangling the candidate’s contradictions and separating fact from fiction.It listed the Republican candidate talking about crushing Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, but avoiding foreign entanglements; ripping up the Iranian nuclear deal, but enforcing its terms; being a neutral arbiter between Israelis and Palestinians, but backing new Israeli settlement construction.“Analysts have described his foreign policy as contradictory, often uninformed and unpredictable,” said the memo from the Washington embassy, one of several obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.“Mr. Trump, himself, has stated he thinks the United States needs to be more unpredictable.”Article Continued BelowThings should become clearer soon.The tea-leaf-reading, the ceaseless sifting of statements from the stump, will make way for clarity about how this most unconventional president-elect in, possibly, the history of the United States, might actually govern.The answer is of particular importance to Canada, which sells three-quarters of its exports to the U.S., the proverbial elephant whose every twitch, in the inimitable image invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s father, shakes the neighbour.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx