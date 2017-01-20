How Canadians plan to watch Trumps inauguration

Many Canadians plan to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration as the next U.S. president Friday on television screens, through online feeds or with friends at a local pub, but some say they will deliberately ignore the spectacle.For Glen Pye, a Toronto business owner, it’s a historic event made even more appealing by Trump’s persona.“You’re getting a guy who is pretty colourful and says lots of crazy things,” he said. “It certainly upsets the status quo.”Pye, 64, plans to gather with colleagues at The Longest Yard, an eatery in the city’s west end that will be broadcasting the inauguration.While he doesn’t call himself a Trump supporter, Pye said he’s intrigued by the president-elect.Article Continued Below“You can’t have someone like that forever but once every 100 years maybe it’s good to have someone come in like that,” he said. “Even though I’m not necessarily aligned with all the views he has, I’m glad he’s coming in.”Trump enters the White House with the lowest approval rating of any new U.S. president of the modern era.Over the course of the campaign that eventually resulted in his victory, Trump was accused of sexual assaults that he denied, railed against Muslims and immigrants, promised to build a wall along the Mexico-U. S. border and has threatened to scrap NAFTA, among other things.