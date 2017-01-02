How do you become a Rhodes scholar?

Becoming a Rhodes Scholar wasn’t something Matthew Jordan ever gave much thought. In fact, the 22-year-old student from Thornhill Ont., only applied to the prestigious all-expenses-paid scholarship to Oxford University in the U.K. after a friend encouraged him to. “I applied pretty much on a whim,” said Jordan, a student in his fifth year of McMaster’s Arts and Science program. “I’m not going to win,” he remembered thinking. But win he did. Jordan is among 11 Canadians who received the scholarship this year, joining the likes of former Ontario premier Bob Rae, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former prime minister John Turner. It was a surprise, said Jordan, humbly adding that when he turned up to his interview he wasn’t as polished and groomed for it as his peers.Article Continued Below“I spent most of my undergrad life doing very few formal organized activities,” he said. “I haven’t been a part of that many clubs or organizations or won many scholarships or owned a yacht etcetera.” It turns out though, that the path to becoming a Rhodes Scholar isn’t so clear cut — as long as you are academically brilliant and show a strong sense of community and leadership. “There’s no checklist to become a Rhodes Scholar,” said Brian Rolfes, a Rhodes Scholar himself and the secretary of the Ontario Rhodes Scholarship selection committee.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx