How do you solve a problem like Trumps tweets? Mallick

What is to be done with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s tweets?There they sit like unexploded bombs, or rabbit pellets, cat hairballs, a dropped pill found on the bathroom floor. Is it carfentanil or baby Aspirin? Must it be picked up with tongs and bagged? Perhaps it should simply be swallowed, and one’s fate placidly awaited.Shall we call the police?There are no police for this situation in which we find ourselves. American forces work for him. Interpol isn’t interested.If Twitter is the chicken, Trump is the giblets. Jack Dorsey of Twitter is betting his business on a madman’s mutterings, Beijing and Berlin stir restlessly as they read brief invented accusations, a sharp wind blows across the Russian steppes on desolate late afternoons as the sun fades. Putin twitches as he peers at his iPhone.Article Continued BelowAt one point, I blocked Trump. It had come to this: I was blocking the thought stream of the next president of the United States because I don’t like proximity to disordered minds.Then I’d read the responses of intelligent people to Trump tweets — they offered hard facts, comedy, astonishment, disgust — and I muted Trump so that I would only have to read his tweets when posted by Paul Krugman et al. with their comments. I needed the company of clever people. If you want to call that a bubble, go right ahead.Eventually I began writing like Trump, lavishly using exclamation marks, which are the tongue piercings of prose: functionless and rarely attractive. Sad!

