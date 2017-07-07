How lawyers and car insurers get away with highway robbery: Cohn

The endless rip-off in car insurance rates is a never-ending tale of Ontario the good versus Ontario the bad.We are among the best drivers on the continent, with the lowest accident rates and injury statistics. That’s the good news for nearly 10 million passengers and drivers on our roads.And yet we have the worst premiums in the country — $1,458, on average, in 2015. That’s double the cost in Quebec, and 55 per cent higher than the national average.How is such highway robbery — billions of dollars in excess premiums — still possible, year after year?Our politicians love to blame crooked tow truck firms for driving up costs every time they drive our vehicles to corrupt garages, which pay kickbacks for every battered car body; and greedy health clinics that maximize billings from bodily injuries.Article Continued BelowYes, the system is plagued by criminality and venality. But that’s only part of the story.What’s bleeding the system of billions of dollars isn’t just the criminal element but the legal element. The problem isn’t a lack of legality but an excess of litigation.That means too many lawyers siphoning money from the system, lining their own pockets from a shrinking pool of accident victims. But don’t blame lawyers for being lawyers — it’s the enablers who bear the blame.