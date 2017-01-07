How Mexicans are planning to hit back at Trump

The reality of Donald Trump’s anti-Mexico stance is starting to sink in south of the Rio Grande. Ford scrapped plans for a new Mexican plant this week, as Trump threatened a “big border tax” on General Motors and Toyota. And on Friday the president-elect repeated his pledge to force Mexico to reimburse American taxpayers for his promised border wall. Agustin Barrios Gomez, a former Mexican Congressman who is co-chair for North America of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations, explains how Mexicans are planning to fight back.This interview has been edited for clarity and length.How are Mexicans reacting to Trump’s threatening carmakers not to open plants in Mexico?Mexicans are still shell-shocked. The idea that the U.S. is now a mercantilist predator is taking a long time to sink in. People wanted to think it was campaign rhetoric, but the cancellation of the Ford plant in San Luis Potosi is bringing it home for a lot of people. Article Continued BelowHow can the Mexican government and business community counteract Trump’s refrain that the North American Free Trade Agreement is costing the U.S. jobs? North America is competing with other regions of the world and fully 40 cents of every dollar the U.S. imports from Mexico comes from content produced in America. (Parts often cross the border several times while U.S. and Mexican factories work together to finish a product).North America is competitive only insofar as we act as a team. Beggar-thy-neighbour policies act in detriment to everyone in the three countries.

