How much did 401 Richmond St. W. cost?

When I wrote a story this week about the situation of the building at 401 Richmond St. W., I cited a number so “unthinkable” that I used it to lead off my discussion: In 1994, I wrote, Margie Zeidler purchased the massive former factory office complex for $150,000. I drew attention to it because it seemed incredible. The problem is that it wasn’t credible. It was false. “We purchased the building for $1,500,000 in 1994 (not $150,000),” Zeidler wrote to me this week. “Even $1.5 million is a ridiculously small number for a 200,000 square foot building,” she went on — and she’s right, when you also consider the building was only a few short blocks from the financial district. Even in 1994, that was a steal.But what it was not was $150,000, which is absurd. This corrected information changes nothing much about the broader point I was making in the column, about how property tax increases based on assessed property value threaten a social enterprise business model. And yet it does change something: the cheaper-than-a-house number I had was so over-the-top (or under-the-bottom, I guess) that it attracts attention in a way a number in the millions is not. I apologize to readers for misleading them, and spreading what appears to have become, in some circles, a Toronto urbanist urban myth.What I find interesting is that I first heard this low number more than a decade ago, when someone I spoke to for a 2003 story about the then-under-construction Distillery District confidently told me about it. I put it in a story for Eye Weekly back then, and a fact checker confirmed it. No one drew my attention to the error back then. I’ve been hearing it from others and repeating it in conversation ever since — often to people who already think they know about the $150,000 story and consider it a well-known fact. When I went to write about it again this week, I didn’t trust my memory. I looked it up. And I saw it there in a Globe and Mail Report on Business story from 2002, in the midst of a number-heavy breakdown of Zeidler’s business model. “In 1994, during a weak real estate market, Margie Zeidler purchased a 200,000-square-foot warehouse on Toronto’s Richmond Street West for $150,000.”Article Continued BelowThe same number also appeared in the 2005 Coach House Press book uTOpia: Towards a New Toronto, in chapter-long profile of the Zeidler family that draws on interviews with the Zeidlers themselves — though apparently not for this fact. It seems likely to me in retrospect that the Globe, at some point, dropped a zero in a typo or editing error back in 2002, and that was the source of whoever relayed it to me, but also the easy-to-Google source that confirmed the information when I and my editors later went to check it. It seems easy to see how others subsequently hearing it would be able to see it confirmed online there, and then in my own piece repeating it. Quite by accident, a real-estate urban legend too good to be true circulated (with my unwitting help).Still, when I recalled it this week to write about it, I was so astonished again by the number that I wandered around the office telling colleagues: can you believe this? They all shook their heads: hard to believe. That, if nothing else, should have been my reminder to call Margie Zeidler to confirm it personally.

