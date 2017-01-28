How Premier Kathleen Wynne betrayed Toronto Mayor John Tory on road tolls: Cohn

This is what political desperation smells like, wafting over the fumes of traffic jams.And this is what a wounded premier sounds like, trying to fend off political gridlock.On the road to rejecting highway tolls, Kathleen Wynne’s lane changes take the breath away — left turns, right turns, U-turns and wrong turns. The duplicity and dishonesty are indefensible, the hyperbole and hypocrisy hard to fathom.But it is the missed opportunity that truly stings.Read more: Article Continued BelowTory challenges Wynne’s leadership after she rejects road tolls, but 905 leaders celebrateCity should reconsider things it undertakes given Province’s reluctance to support them: KeenanPremier Wynne has slapped Toronto in the face by nixing road tolls: Editorial