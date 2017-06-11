How should we live? Torontos Ideacity offers advice to mankind

This year’s Ideacity theme was simple: life.The Ideacity gathering, hosted by Moses Znaimer, brings together people from a wide range of fields to present “ideas that can change the world.” In keeping with the theme, we asked a sampling of speakers coming to the Toronto conference for a slice of wisdom.Specifically: Physicist Stephen Hawking has given humanity about 100 years of life on earth before we need to prepare for extinction or colonize another world. What should we be focusing on for the next century to improve (or prolong) our stay here?ANDREW PELLINGBiohacker, Canada Research Chair in biology and physics at the University of OttawaArticle Continued BelowThe earth is our Petri dishNo matter what happens here on earth I do believe it is a near-certainty that humanity will be colonizing other planets in the future. So the lessons learned from solving some of our most pressing challenges right here on earth will only make us better at creating sustainable and long-lasting communities on new planets.I also believe we need to think deeply about the aspects of “community” that we value most, as these will be challenged every day as we become a species separated by vast distance and time scales. I’m not sure that we really appreciate how such immense separation will redefine our notions of family, citizen, place and nation. Ultimately, the technological developments that will allow us to travel amongst the stars will be meaningless if we do not find answers to the social and environmental problems we currently face on earth. It is crucially important that we do so, as these answers will not only improve life here, but also allow us to create thriving ecosystems and communities beyond our own planet.