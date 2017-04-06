How the showdown over Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch could impact Senate

WASHINGTON—The Senate is set for a historic clash Thursday over the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court in a showdown that could bring a fundamental change in the chamber’s rules. Senate Democrats are vowing to block consideration of Gorsuch on the Senate floor in a procedural vote to advance the 49-year-old judge’s nomination. Once that happens, Republicans are expected to change Senate rules by allowing Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed by a simple majority rather than the standing 60-vote threshold. A final confirmation vote on Gorsuch is not scheduled until Friday, when 52 Republicans and at least three Democrats — from states won by Trump in last year’s election — are expected to vote to have him replace the late Antonin Scalia on the high court. But the next 24 hours could be among the most bitter in the Senate’s modern history.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued Below“Democrats are bowing to hard-left special interests that can’t get over the results of the election and thus are demanding complete Democratic opposition to everything this president touches,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday on the Senate floor.“The answer isn’t to change the rules. It’s to change the nominee, as presidents of both parties have done when a nominee fails to earn confirmation,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday. “Instead, my Republican friends seem intent on breaking the rules for Judge Gorsuch, and are trying to find reasons to justify it.”Debate on Gorsuch’s nomination officially began Tuesday and was dominated into Wednesday by Sen. Jeff Merkley, one of the Senate’s most liberal members, who spoke overnight for more than 15 hours against Gorsuch.