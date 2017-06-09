How the Star vetted hundreds of torture photos

This story is part of the Star’s trust initiative, where, every week, we take readers behind the scenes of our journalism. This week, we focus on how the Star vetted and presented explosive photographs that exposed murder and torture at the hands of an elite unit known as the Iraqi Emergency Response Division (ERD) fighting Daesh (also known as ISIS). “Really need to stop looking through these as I know you all must feel, too,” writes National Security reporter Michelle Shephard in an April 11 email to a small team of reporters and editors. At the time, the group was in the midst of going through more than 450 photographs and videos depicting acts of torture — gagged and blindfolded Iraqi detainees being slung from ceilings by their wrists, or with live wires put to their heads. Videos of men screaming their innocence while being beaten; and in one case shot dead.“For me, something about (photograph) 168.jpg or 169.jpg is really haunting … the dangling cigarette just speaks to the banality of evil,” Shephard adds.Her email (one of hundreds exchanged among the team over several weeks) was part of a larger discussion about which 20 photographs would portray the most complete story of the unit, called the ERD. Associate editor Lynn McAuley, who led the investigation, knew publishing too many images could overwhelm. At the same time, she wanted to ensure the Star was fair in its selection. In one email, McAuley writes that she was not comfortable identifying specific members of the unit in photographs unless it was clear those individuals had participated in torture.Article Continued Below“We didn’t take these pictures and just say ‘OK great, let’s put them online,’ ” McAuley says.The careful curation took weeks ofwork that began with vetting the authenticity of the images and understanding the context and stories behind them.The photographs were offered to McAuley for publication at the end of March by way of VII Photo, a New York City-based agency that specializes in conflict photography. VII was representing Iraqi photographer, Ali Arkady, as he exposed the abuses he had captured while embedded with the unit. The organization was also trying to get him to safety, hopefully through the Global Reporting Centre at the University of British Columbia. McAuley says she was deeply affected when she first saw the photos, which were also offered to ABC News in New York.