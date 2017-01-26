How to protect Ontario from Trumps America First plan: Cohn

Nothing matters more for Justin Trudeau today than managing trade ties with the U.S.And no province is more exposed than Ontario — which makes Kathleen Wynne no less accountable.Just as the prime minister will be judged, so too the premier will be held liable if that high-stakes relationship is imperilled on her watch.To his credit, Trudeau has long been playing the long game. But Ontario’s premier is playing catch-up — and needs to raise her game.The PM showed admirable circumspection last summer, holding his tongue when everyone around him was bashing Donald Trump’s improbable bid for the presidency. Wynne, by contrast, couldn’t resist condemning Trump’s undeniably deplorable conduct — which plays well at home, but is no way to win friends and influence politicians in America.Article Continued BelowThe premier has been more restrained since Trump won the election. Now, with a renewed sense of urgency bordering on desperation, she is talking up Ontario’s cross-border ties.Her new talking points stress the pivotal role of Canada’s industrial heartland in the bilateral relationship. Quite apart from the big number — $141 billion in American imports last year — she is banking on the state-by-state breakdown to keep the relationship whole.Ontario is the biggest export destination for 20 states, and the second-biggest customer for another seven states. That adds up to $800 million a day in two-way trade, which bankrolls 9 million U.S. jobs.