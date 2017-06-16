How Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump

This story is part of the Star’s trust initiative, where, every week, we take readers behind the scenes of our journalism. This week, we focus on how Washington correspondent Daniel Dale covers Donald Trump.Daniel Dale didn’t start out fact checking every false thing Trump says.The genesis of what has now become his weekly “Trump fact check” began with a few tweets back in September, listing off both the false and weird things that were coming out of the then-presidential candidate’s mouth on the campaign trail — like the time Trump called Senator Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” or when he said he had opposed the war in Iraq (even though there’s audio of him saying otherwise.)“So, half serious,” wrote the Star’s deputy foreign editor, Ed Tubb, in a Sept. 12 email to Dale.“What if you did those bulleted lists as a recurring web feature? 75 per cent serious.”Article Continued Below“I mean, they’re the most popular things I do on Twitter, so I might as well put them on our website if they’re wanted,” replied Dale.The lists turned to daily checks just eight days later, when filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted: “This Canadian journalist, every single day in the Toronto Star, lists all the lies that Donald Trump spoke that day. Shames the US media.”“I was like ‘wellllllll, I guess now I do it every day,’” Dale said in an email.