How Torontos sewage system keeps us safe, from fatbergs to preventing floods

Carrying waste water, sewage and everything in between, more than 11,000 kilometres of sewers lie beneath Toronto’s surface, a snaking network that shuttles millions of litres of liquids to treatment plants, storage tanks or straight out to Lake Ontario every day.Here’s a look at the system essential to keeping the city sanitary and (mostly) dry, but rarely seen by the millions it services.A tale of two sewersToronto has two kinds of sewers — combined and separated. In combined sewers, an archaic design that makes up about 23 per cent of Toronto’s system, household waste and whatever comes in through storm drains travel in the same pipes to one of the city’s four treatment plants. In separated sewers, the contents never mix; one series of pipes, which can range from 15 centimetres to three metres in diameter, carry household sanitary waste to treatment plants, while another sends storm drain contents straight out to local streams, rivers and Lake Ontario.“We’re not different than some other North American cities . . . even other cities kind of like Ottawa and Hamilton where you have some older cores,” explained Toronto Water general manager Lou Di Gironimo, who’s been in charge of the city’s drinking, sewage and storm water for 11 years now.Article Continued BelowMost combined sewers are found in Toronto’s old core, where development dates back to the 1800s. Separated sewers became standard in the ’50s and ’60s, meaning the city’s younger suburbs are outfitted with the newer design.For the most part, sewers tilt downhill so their contents flow via gravity, but, due to hills and dips in Toronto’s geography, that isn’t always possible. That’s where pumping stations come in — 84 of them are scattered around the city to get sewer contents where they need to go.The flooding challenge

