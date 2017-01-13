How Trumps tantrums can be tamed: Delacourt

Everyone who has had to deal with a temper tantrum, whether from a toddler or a boss, knows that how you react to the outburst is the important thing.On this score, the reporters attending Donald Trump’s tense press conference this week fell short.In fact, the only sight more painful than Trump’s angry outburst at CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta was the picture of the other journalists in the room — awkward, heads down, scribbling or averting their eyes, grateful, perhaps, that they weren’t the target of the tirade.If this incident is indicative of future relations between Trump and the presidential press corps, these journalists are going to need better skills in dealing with childish tantrums — not for simple reasons of pride, but for the higher task of keeping the new president accountable.Others have also been remarking on how Acosta’s colleagues should have reacted when Trump shouted down Acosta’s attempt to ask a question, calling CNN “fake news.”Article Continued BelowPete Vernon, in a column for the Columbia Journalism Review, summed it up this way:“It was a striking moment not only for the direct confrontation between the two men, but also for the fact that it seemed to have no effect on other journalists in the room,” Vernon wrote. “I wished those journalists in attendance had picked up Acosta’s line of questioning, or even refused to continue asking questions, until the president-elect acknowledged the organization he had earlier attacked.”

