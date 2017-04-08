How two dozen Fathers of Confederation got the Canada deal done

Sure, the charming Charlottetown of today might be all Avonlea preserves, and Gilbert’s Toffee, and Anne’s teas, and green gables as far as the eye can see.But, to hear it told, Charlottetown at the time of Confederation — for which everything from the handsome city square to the well-groomed trail to the bridge from the mainland are named — was the nearest thing to Gomorrah on the Northumberland Strait.“When the boys went down to Charlottetown they spent a lot of time in places other than the library,” former prime minister Brian Mulroney once declared, with no small admiration.Right he was. And “boys” they were.As Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation this year, it’s worth recalling that the country came into being as something of a lucky accident, the product — fitting for a nation that’s produced Bob and Doug McKenzie, the Trailer Park Boys and Letterkenny — of booze-soaked chin-wagging in 1864 among 23 men of varied enthusiasm for the nation-building project.Article Continued BelowHappily, what happened on Prince Edward Island that summer — long before there was Rick’s Fish ’n’ Chips shack in St. Peter’s Bay, long before there was any concern whatever about where Mike Duffy put his head on the pillow — didn’t stay on P.E.I.Read here for more on Canada 150 history and celebrationsGeorge Brown, a Father of Confederation and founder of the Globe newspaper, chronicled the making of the deal that led to Confederation in regular letters home to his wife, Anne. Together, they amount to a veritable tweet-storm of reportage on the Charlottetown goings-on.