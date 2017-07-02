How U.S. intelligence used games to predict things like Trump, Syria with Canadian help

WASHINGTON—Amir Bagherpour already has a detailed set of charts predicting how everything will play out in the NAFTA negotiations, even though they don’t actually start for another few weeks.He makes predictions for a living.The U.S. intelligence community runs a prediction market where forecasters across government compete for prognosticative supremacy — it looks like a golf tournament leaderboard, only instead of birdies and bogeys, people are ranked by how correctly they call coup d’etats and counterinsurgencies.Bagherpour was one of them. He was a State Department analyst under the Democrats and made predictions about things like Israeli-Palestinian peace, the Syrian conflict, Colombia’s negotiations with the FARC rebels, and the counter-Daesh campaign.His predictions are often bang on. He believed Donald Trump might win the presidency. He wrote a paper five years ago that predicted Bashar Assad would cling to power, with Syria’s conflict spiralling into a stalemate defined by religion. Sometimes they miss the mark: he gave Brexit a one-third chance of success.Article Continued BelowThe U.S. intelligence community has created more than a half-dozen forecasting programs over the last few years through its research unit, the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), modelled after the older Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that helped create the Internet.One example is an ongoing tournament between hybrid teams combining humans and machines. It’s based on evidence that the best forecasting comes from a combination of computer algorithm and human guidance.“We love the concept of forecasting tournaments,” said Seth Goldstein, who is running IARPA’s human-machine Hybrid Forecasting Competition. He’s limited in what he can say about the tournament, but offers one example of how it works.