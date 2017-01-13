HUD Nominee Dr. Ben Carson Says Substandard Housing Conditions 'Lead To Health Problems'

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development nominee of President-elect Donald J. Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, presented his self-described “logic and common sense” to the lawmaking panel tasked with dissecting his brain on Thursday, and as evidenced from media reports regarding the confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Dr. Carson does appear to be “a highly accomplished” person, as Senator Elizabeth Warren stated during the discussion as well his “heart for humanity,” as expressed by Senator David Perdue. After presenting his personal background to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs panel, Dr. Carson also found opportunities to explain and even warn the lawmaking officials that substandard housing conditions ‘”lead to health problems such as asthma, lead poisoning, heart disease, and neurological disorders.” As the former head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, Dr. Carson has witnessed these health problems first-hand he said. But he also discussed the situations on tribal lands, homeless veterans as well as the general situation of squalor and dilapidation. HUD Nominee Dr. Carson also wants to create better environments and opportunities for the American people, he said. From his written testimony posted online, Dr. Carson’s remarks seem to underscore the famous neurosurgeon’s convictions are born from somewhere far away from D.C. which may seem refreshing at times to some, but some of his statements also seemed to scare certain panel members. “Everyone deserves a shot at the American Dream, and I intend to fight for those who are still trying to reach their full potential.” HUD Secretary nominee Ben Carson on Capitol Hill in Washington. [Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images] While HUD Nominee Dr. Ben Carson also said he wants to expand educational opportunities as part of his “holistic approach” for the HUD Department he may be soon in charge of leading, his comments on the “strong connection between housing and health” in his testimony seemed very strongly bolstered by his own life experiences. “Substandard housing conditions such as pest infestation, the presence of leadpaint, faulty plumbing, and overcrowding, which disproportionately affect low-income and minority families, lead to health problems such as asthma, lead poisoning, heart disease, and neurological disorders.” President-elect Trump’s HUD nominee also stated that “[t]hese problems occur across America – in cities as well as suburbs and rural areas.” Again, from his written testimony before the panel, Dr. Carson clearly understood the danger to very young who are “especially vulnerable to household hazards.” Lead poisoning exposure weighed heavy on his heart it seemed. “Very young children spend even more time at home and are especially vulnerable to household hazards. I can tell you that lead poisoning irreversibly affects brain and nervous system development, resulting in lower intelligence and reading disabilities. An estimated 310,000 children ages 1 to 5 have elevated blood lead levels. Most lead exposures occur in the home, particularly in homes built before 1978 that often contain lead-based paint and lead in the plumbing systems.” Watch the HUD confirmation hearing in the YouTube video below. HUD Nominee Dr. Ben Carson also seemed to understand the disparities which lock some into poverty and unhealthy, substandard neighborhoods. From his testimony, Dr. Carson mentioned the problem with banks being “… loath to participate in low-down payment programs through FHA for fear of getting sued if the borrowers default.” “Loans are now bifurcated: the well-off have their pick of loans and lenders while many others without solid credit or stable incomes are locked out… Homeownership rates have fallen on a year- over-year basis in every quarter for the last 10 years, and a surge in renting has dropped the homeownership rate to a 50-year low. Banks are loath to participate in low-down payment programs through FHA for fear of getting sued if the borrowers default.” Dr. Carson also stated that “… we need to make sure HUD and FHA are fulfilling their missions to help people build up an asset, like a home, which will help them climb up the rungs of the economic ladder.” Dr. Ben Carson is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). [Image by Albin Lohr-Jones / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/IPX via AP Images] Previously, there has been bipartisan endorsement of Dr. Ben Carson from four former Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development. The text of the pro-Dr. Carson HUD Secretary letter sent to the Banking panel from the former HUD leaders can be seen at the Trump Transition Team website, but the sentiments expressed by Henry Cisneros, Sen. Mel Martinez, Alphonso Jackson and Steven Preston are important. “We write today, from both sides of the political aisle, in support of Dr. Ben Carson’s nomination as Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, a position we have all held,” they write. “Some of us came in with deep housing experience while others had to learn it. We all succeeded thanks to the help of the cadre of dedicated civil servants — a team of respected, career leaders who have stood alongside each one of us, helping us guide the agency to succeed in its mission.” And Dr. Carson expressed his appreciation from them, according to the post. “I am immensely grateful for the support of Secretaries Cisneros, Martinez, Jackson and Preston, and it is a great honor to be mentioned with such accomplished public servants. If confirmed, I look forward to listening to the concerns of the American people in order to develop new solutions to age-old problems, especially increasing opportunity, and making America’s neighborhoods stronger.” As the HUD Nominee Dr. Ben Carson awaits confirmation, it does seem Americans in challenging situations finally do have someone who understands the desperation and need for change in America. [Featured Image by Ron Sachs / CNP /MediaPunch/IPX via AP Images]

