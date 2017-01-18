Hundreds line up for Shake Shack pop-up

Hundreds of Torontonians braved the cold and stood in line for hours Wednesday, for a simple burger and fries.The popular American burger chain, Shake Shack, hit the streets of Toronto but only as a one day pop-up. This was the first time the chain has travelled north of the border.The store, which was open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. still had a line-up spanning almost an entire block at 4 p.m.Nerissa Camacho, 34, who had been waiting for two hours and 20 minutes, said she planned ahead and worked overtime the previous day so she could leave work early today to get in line.Nerissa Camacho, 34, waited for two hours and 20 minutes. She said she planned ahead and worked overtime the previous day so she could leave work early today to get in line. (ELLEN BRAIT/TORONTO STAR) Article Continued BelowShe came for the classics, a ShakeBurger and crinkle cut fries, which the pop-up at Momofuku Daisho was serving.“It’s delicious. The soft bun melts in your mouth and the burger is great,” she said. “The fries and the cheese sauce are so good.”She added: “I’ve had it in NYC and Vegas. To have it pop-up is amazing. If they could make it permanent, that would be great.”Kim Sanchez, 18, has also had Shake Shack before, and visits the chain whenever she travels to New York with her family.