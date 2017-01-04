Hundreds of veterans likely affected by federal cuts to medicinal pot allotment

OTTAWA — Almost three-quarters of veterans using medical marijuana will feel the impact this spring when the federal government imposes a new limit on the amount of weed for which it will pay.A new report says 74 per cent of veterans whose medical pot is covered by the government consume more than three grams per day — which will put them over the three-gram daily maximum the government is poised to impose starting in May.The report says one in three uses 10 grams — the current maximum daily allotment.The figures are contained in an internal Veterans Affairs Canada audit that raises broad questions about the use of pot by veterans, including claims that it reduces the use of painkillers and other addictive drugs.The government has pointed to skyrocketing costs and a lack of scientific evidence about the drug’s medical benefits in defending its decision to scale back the amount it will cover, which the audit suggests will affect hundreds of veterans.Article Continued BelowBut critics have questioned how the government decided on three grams per day and they’ve raised concerns about the impact on veterans who require more than three grams to deal with physical or mental injuries.Veterans Affairs has paid for medical marijuana for veterans since 2008, following a court decision requiring reasonable access when authorized by a health-care practitioner.The number of clients — and the associated cost — has exploded since 2014, when regulatory changes at Health Canada and a new Veterans Affairs policy allowed up to 10 grams per veteran per day.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx