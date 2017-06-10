Hunters dig up fossil of prehistoric baby bird in Burma

Amber hunters in Burma dug up a remarkably complete bird hatchling that dates to the time of the dinosaurs. The bird’s side, almost half of its body, was dipped in tree sap, which hardened around the neck bones, claws, a wing and its toothed jaws.Scientists identified the animal as a member of the extinct group called enantiornithes and published their discovery in the journal Gondwana Research this week.The chick died young and fell into a pool of sap. It died halfway through its first feather moult, suggesting that the animal broke out of its egg just a few days before it perished. Its life began in the moist tropics beneath conifer trees. It ended near a puddle of conifer gunk, called resin, which fossilized into amber. Diggers in Burma uncovered the amber 99 million years later.Read more:Piece of dinosaur tail in amber a ‘spectacular’ findWorld’s biggest dinosaur footprint discovered in ‘Australia’s own Jurassic Park’Article Continued BelowWhat to do if you find a dinosaur fossil“Enantiornithines are close relatives to modern birds, and in general, they would have looked very similar. However, this group of birds still had teeth and claws on their wings,” said Ryan McKellar, a paleontologist at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum. This animal lived during the Cretaceous Period, which came to a cataclysmic close 65.5 million years ago and took the non-bird dinosaurs with it.The enantiornithes, due to their distinct hip and ankle bones, may have flown differently than modern birds. But they were capable fliers. (If you are wondering whether this bird relative was more bird or winged dinosaur, well, consider it both: Birds are avian dinosaurs, after all.)