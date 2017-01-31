Hurry up on approving cabinet picks, Trump tells Democrats

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump is jawboning Democrats to move faster on approving his cabinet nominations.In an early morning post on his verified Twitter account, the president said, “When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet.”He said, “They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work.”His choice to succeed Loretta Lynch as attorney general, Alabama’s Sen. Jeff Sessions, was due for a vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee later Tuesday morning.Article Continued BelowRead the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpSeveral other cabinet picks are due for votes by the respective committees in the next few days.A shakeup at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has resulted in the departure of acting director Daniel Ragsdale.ICE executive associate director Thomas Homan has been elevated to the role of acting chief. The agency’s Twitter account says Ragsdale is returning to his previous position as deputy director of ICE.