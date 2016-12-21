Hydro relief to save average Ontario household $130 in 2017

Relief is on the horizon for electricity ratepayers, but Premier Kathleen Wynne has no plans to impose a freeze on hydro prices.Wynne will next month remove the 8 per cent provincial portion of the 13 per cent harmonized sales tax from electricity bills.It’s a move that will cost Queen’s Park $1 billion a year and save the average household $130 in 2017.As well, there is relief for rural customers that should save them on average $540 annually.Wynne said her Liberal government will not reprise former Progressive Conservative premier Ernie Eves’ 2002 freezing of rates, which cost the treasury $550 million a year.Article Continued Below“We ended up paying for that,” she said in an interview with the Toronto Star earlier this week.“When we came into office (in 2003), we had a system that was degrade, and the real price of electricity hadn’t been accounted for,” said Wynne.“So that’s the kind of fix I don’t want to put in place. I want to figure out how to do something that doesn’t have to be undone by the next government, because it was a really bad policy.”

