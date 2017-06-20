I cant understand why this happened: Survivor recounts San Francisco UPS shooting

SAN FRANCISCO—A survivor of the shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse says he was standing at his usual spot during a morning meeting when he heard a loud pop like a firecracker behind him.When Alvin Chen heard a second pop, he felt pain, looked down and saw blood pouring down his leg.Chen, 43, cried at times as he told The Associated Press on Monday about the chaotic shooting inside a UPS warehouse last week. Jimmy Lam, 38, killed three fellow drivers and wounded two others before he killed himself in front of police.Chen said he got into the cab of the truck closest to him, hoping to hobble out through the truck’s rear door and slip down a hallway and into the street.He was about 60 feet (18 metres) from the exit when he saw Lam blocking his path, scanning the room as if looking for someone.Article Continued BelowRead more: UPS employees return to work at San Francisco warehouse after deadly shooting“But I don’t know who he’s looking for,” Chen said.He turned back, checking to make sure he wasn’t being followed. He encountered another UPS driver hiding behind a truck before he noticed a body on the ground. It was his friend Wayne Chan, 56.