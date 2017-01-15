I compare it to the Dark Ages; assaults soar in 158-year-old Newfoundland prison

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.—It opened in 1859, the year Charles Dickens’ new novel “A Tale of Two Cities” transfixed readers with Dr. Manette’s tormented imprisonment at the Bastille.Built from stone, Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s, N.L., was meant to be “stark, severe, forbidding.”In its old basement dungeon, shackles were once used to keep inmates in solitary confinement. HMP was the site of at least five hangings.“It’s not a correctional facility. It’s a penal institution,” said Bob Buckingham, a criminal defence lawyer who often represents clients held at HMP.There have been updates and add-ons to the original stone structure through the decades, creating an unwieldy labyrinth of modern units and old-style cells with barred doors.Article Continued BelowCritics say it’s an appalling Victorian-era throwback that should be bulldozed.“The facilities themselves are barely beyond that of the medieval age,” said Buckingham.“It’s understaffed, it’s overcrowded, there’s a lack of programs. The place is a tinderbox.”

