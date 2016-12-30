I heard Sam. I heard gunshots. Then I didnt hear Sam anymore

Nick Cake almost didn’t answer the phone when it rang at 6 a.m. last Friday. It was a client, someone the Sarnia-area lawyer had spoken with just days before. There was no apparent urgency. Something made him pick up anyway. And Cake heard the calm voice of Samuel Maloney, 35, from London, Ont.“He said, ‘Hi Nick, it’s Sam, the police are raiding my house,’” Cake told the Star Thursday. Within seconds, Cake understood the volatility of the situation. He says he heard Maloney’s wife screaming and an “authoritative male voice” instructing the man to show his hands. Cake says he, too, urged Maloney to obey.Article Continued Below“‘Put your hands up, they are going to shoot you.’ There were some f-bombs in there,” Cake says he told Maloney. “And Sam said ‘OK.’”What followed, Cake says, was the sound of four shots — then nothing. “I heard Sam. I heard gunshots. Then I didn’t hear Sam anymore.”

