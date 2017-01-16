Icy roads expected for Tuesday morning commute across GTA

Prepare for icy roads, Toronto! Freezing rain beginning Monday evening and into the overnight is expected to slip up Tuesday’s morning rush.Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement to warn commuters to be mindful of the “poor” and “slippery” traffic conditions, especially on secondary streets that may not be salted, meteorologist Geoff Coulson said.“There will be more than a few hours of freezing rain before people leave their homes,” he said.Light freezing drizzle is expected to start around 9 p.m. Monday, with a steady stream of freezing rain hitting the city and the GTA at midnight until late Tuesday morning.The temperature is expected to be around -1 C early Tuesday morning, before rising to a high of 2 C.Article Continued BelowMajor delays could be expected on hilly roads for buses and vehicles without winter tires, Coulson said.Even though the icy conditions may seem fitting for January weather, we can also expect a surprise as temperatures soar into the positive for the rest of the week — with above average highs expected for the rest of the month.“It’s not going to look much like January, it’s much milder,” Coulson said.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx