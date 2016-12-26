Icy roads make slippery conditions for Boxing Day shoppers

Approximately 20 to 30 collisions and hazardous road incidents were reported before noon on Monday, as freezing rain made roads slippery, Toronto police reported. A special weather advisory was in effect for Toronto and the GTA. At around 10:00 a.m. Environment Canada reported that the advisory had ended for Toronto, and parts of Halton and Peel regions. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” Environment Canada warned.“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”A multi-car collision occurred at Jane and Wilson Sunday night as a water main broke resulting in black ice on the roads. Three vehicles collided at the intersection just before 11:00 p.m. said police.Article Continued BelowPolice closed off Finch Ave., from Dufferin to Bathurst, as roads were extremely icy Monday morning. The roads have since been salted and reopened. Road ClosuresAt Finch Ave. and Longmore St. just before 8:00 a.m. a bus reportedly spun out of control and halted on an eastbound lane, police said. No one was seriously injured, police reported; however the roads were reported as very icy.

