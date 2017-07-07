If Roxane Gays vulnerabilities motivate, what could her strengths do?: Paradkar

To the multiplicities of characteristics and identities ascribed to Roxane Gay — writer, author, New York Times bestseller, bisexual, woman, Black — you can safely add “giver.” Gay showed up at her sold-out event at the Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church in Toronto on Wednesday evening, and she gave.She gave herself to the rapt, mostly female audience, with whom she was in turn coquettish and serious, flirtatious (“I’m into ladies”) and vulnerable (“I’ve hit a wall”) at the launch of her book Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body. Read more:Roxane Gay’s deeply personal hunger explores relationship with her bodyArticle Continued BelowFull lives of difficult womenRoxane Gay: Trump’s rise means tough times a head for womenIn some ways it’s what you would expect of a woman with the courage to publicly explore female fatness, a subject whose stigma still stings.