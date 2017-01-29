Illicit drug users try to shed stigma of being called addicts

VANCOUVER—Calling someone a junkie was once the norm, but many people who use illicit drugs and those who treat them say the word addict is just as stigmatizing.At the Crosstown Clinic, which provides pharmaceutical heroin treatment for people hooked on the opioid, someone has crossed out “addicts” on a notice posted by a group called the Addicts Union and substituted “patients.”Dr. Scott MacDonald, lead physician at Crosstown, said the Diagnostic Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders no longer lists the term addict.“In the most recent version, I won’t even say it, the A word is not even in the professional language anymore,” he said in the cramped lobby of the clinic, which follows Switzerland’s example in providing pure heroin as a treatment option.“For me, it’s helpful,” MacDonald said of the changing language around substance use. “If I walked in and said, ‘I’m an addiction specialist and you’re an addict,’ that sets up a dynamic.”Article Continued BelowThe BC Coroners Service said 914 people fatally overdosed in British Columbia in 2016, with fentanyl being the culprit in many of the deaths. The service said 90 per cent of the people died indoors, most in private residences.Just down the street from Crosstown, at a flea market in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, Michael Totten, 44, said his life spiralled into illicit drug use after he was prescribed the painkiller Percocet following a back injury.Totten, who lost his home and now lives in a shelter after enduring the “nightmare” of a filthy single-room occupancy hotel, said many people driven to using drugs have suffered severe trauma and fear they’ll end up dead from unwittingly taking the opioid fentanyl, so they shouldn’t be defined by their behaviour.