Im trying to turn a page: Omar Khadr on his $10.5M payment, apology from Ottawa

The federal government has apologized to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr and, sources say, paid him $10.5 million to settle his long-standing lawsuit over the violations of his charter rights. Canadian Press reporter Colin Perkel talked to Khadr about the settlement and the widespread anger it has engendered:Q: What do you say to those Canadians who view you as an unrepentant terrorist who deserves no mercy, let alone an apology and compensation?A: I'm not a hardened terrorist bent on doing anything. But they don't have to believe what I say. Look at my actions. My past: I'm not excusing it, I'm not denying it. We all do things that we wish we could change. All I can do right now is focus on the present and do my best to become a productive member of society, a good person, a good human being. Look at my actions and judge me on that.How do you react to those who say you're now profiting from a criminal past?I can't discuss any details of the settlement but I don't look at this as profiting. This is not a time for profit or for gaining or for thinking, 'I hit the jackpot.' This is a time for remembering. It's a time of reconciliation. This is a time for healing and it's not about forgetting. I'm sorry if this is causing people pain. I'm trying to turn a page. Not to forget that page, but just trying to turn a page and move along.Do you think you deserve an apology from the Canadian government on behalf of Canadians?"The good thing about this apology for me is that it's going to restore a little bit of my reputation here in Canada," Omar Khadr, 30, said in an interview with The Canadian Press. I don't look at it in a way that I deserve it. It's not a matter of deserving. It's a matter of trying to find the best way where we can reconciliate what happened and move forward in a way that is going to be healthy for everybody.What does the government's apology mean to you?