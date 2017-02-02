Immigration lawyer Cecil Rotenberg remembered as fighter for the underdog

Toronto immigration lawyer Cecil Rotenberg was an extremely optimistic man who never thought the glass was half full. For him, the glass was always at least three-quarters full.During summer road trips in the 1960s and 1970s, his car overflowed with most of his six kids. He would take them chestnut hunting, apple picking, and fishing. He rented a recreational vehicle to take his family to California one year and to Louisiana another.To his eldest daughter, Marci Dinkin, Rotenberg’s role in these family adventures reminded her of actor John Candy in the 1985 comedy Summer Rental.But on a very different trip taken by Khulan Bataa, Rotenberg was a saviour.Bataa had travelled to Toronto on a visitor’s visa from her home in Mongolia in 2007 for treatment of her leukemia that was not available in her homeland. Rotenberg, affectionately known as the grandfather of immigration law, fought an eight-year legal battle to allow her to stay in Canada for medical care.Article Continued Below“He gave me hope. He made me feel welcome,” she said of Rotenberg. “I was like his family.”Rotenberg died of heart failure on Nov. 17 in Toronto. He was 82. “He had a gift of making people feel very special,” said John Edwards, an immigration consultant who worked on many files with Rotenberg. “He was a real fighter for the underdog.”