In a flurry of tweets, Trump flips decades of U.S. national security norms

WASHINGTON—Before lunchtime Thursday, president-elect Donald Trump said he would expand the American nuclear arsenal, upending a reduction course set by presidents of both parties over the past four decades, and called for the U.S. to veto a pending United Nations resolution that criticized Israel’s settlements policy.The policy prescriptions, communicated in morning tweets, followed calls since last month’s election to reconsider the arm’s-length U.S. relationship with Taiwan and to let China keep an underwater U.S. vessel seized by its navy. Trump declared within hours of this week’s Berlin terrorist attack that it was part of a global campaign by Daesh to “slaughter Christians” and later said it reaffirmed the wisdom of his plans to bar Muslim immigrants.Late Thursday, Trump suggested in another tweet that the U.S. military’s years-in-the-making plans for a new stealth fighter, Lockheed Martin’s F-35, might be reconsidered, saying he had “asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!”Article Continued BelowWith weeks to go before he becomes president, Trump has not hesitated to voice his opinions on national security issues of the day and to publicly advise the current president on what to do about them.Ultimately, the nuclear statement was tempered by a Trump spokesman. And the likely fallout from a tentative decision by President Barack Obama’s administration to break years of precedent and abstain on the Israel resolution was avoided when Egypt, its sponsor, abruptly postponed it just hours before a scheduled Security Council vote.But Trump’s pronouncements have privately riled a White House that has repeatedly insisted in public that the transition has been smooth sailing.Asked last week whether he was trying to help Trump, a professed admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, understand Russia’s responsibility for the civil war carnage in Aleppo, Syria, Obama said he would “help President-elect Trump with any advice, counsel, information that we can provide so that he, once he’s sworn in, can make a decision.”“Between now and then,” Obama said firmly, it was up to him to decide what to do. “These are decisions that I have to make based on the consultations that I have with our military and the people who have been working this every day.”

