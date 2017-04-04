In byelection results, Trudeau should not wear loss in support alone: Hbert

Gender parity was the hands-down winner of Monday’s five federal byelections. The Conservative brand was a close second, but not necessarily for reasons related to the continuing federal leadership campaign.Where there were five male MPs on election night 2015, there are now four women and one man. Mona Fortier, Mary Ng and Emmanuella Lambropoulos are Liberals from Ontario and Quebec. Stephanie Kusie is a Conservative from Alberta. (Stephen Harper’s successor as MP for Calgary Heritage is Bob Benzen.)It will take many more election nights, such as Monday’s, before women are no longer under-represented in the House of Commons.In Canadian politics, the slow walk to gender parity is best measured in inches.For those unfamiliar with the imperial system, there are 63,360 inches to a mile.Article Continued BelowAnd miles to go before the House reaches parity.In the wake of Monday’s votes there are 246 men to 92 women in the Commons.The five ridings in play were all considered safe Liberal and Conservative seats and they lived up to their reputation.