In challenge to Trump, Japan and Europe announce trade deal to cover nearly 30 per cent of global economy

Thirty years ago, as Donald Trump gave what is widely considered to be the first campaign speech of his career, he criticized one country above all for cheating the United States in trade: Japan.On Thursday, Japan took on the mantle of the global rules-based trading system, as it sidestepped a failing trade agreement with the United States to forge a historic new pact with the European Union.Leaders from Japan and the European Union on Thursday announced their agreement in principle on the broad strokes of a trade deal that will cover nearly 30 per cent of the global economy, 10 per cent of the world's population and 40 per cent of global trade.The deal crafts a trading bloc roughly the same size as that established by the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 1994 deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.Coming on the eve of the Group of 20 meeting of global leaders in Hamburg, Germany, the announcement appeared to be a calculated rebuke of both the United States, which has spurned global trade agreements in favour of more protectionist policies under President Trump, and Great Britain, which voted to leave the European Union last year.Shinzo Abe, the prime minister of Japan, greeted the announcement as "the birth of the world's largest free advanced industrialized economic zone.""Japan and the European Union will hoist the flag of free trade high amidst protectionist trends," Abe said in a press conference Thursday.