In deference to Indigenous peoples, Trudeau strips Langevin Block name from PMs office

OTTAWA—For decades, “Langevin Block” has been at the centre of Canadian politics.As home to the office of the prime minister and the Privy Council Office, the bureaucratic wing that supports it, the building across from Parliament Hill, prominent for its limestone exterior and copper-clad roof, is a symbol of political power. Yet for Canada’s Indigenous peoples, the building has served as a different sort of symbol, a reminder of a dark chapter in the country’s history, a particularly heinous time of racism.The building is named after Hector Louis Langevin, a father of Confederation and member of Sir John A. Macdonald’s cabinet.But Langevin was also a proponent of the residential school system that stripped Indigenous children from their parents and communities.Article Continued BelowThose schools were set up to assimilate First Nations, Inuit and Métis children forcibly into the mainstream by denying them access to their communities and culture, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that troubled past and said the building would be stripped of its name, becoming, instead, the “Office of the Prime Minister and the Privy Council Office.”“We’ve heard from you . . . and from many Indigenous communities over the past year that there is a deep pain in knowing that that building carries a name so closely associated with the horror of residential schools,” Trudeau said.