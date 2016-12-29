In final New Years message, governor general urges Canadians to make 2017 a legacy

OTTAWA—Governor General David Johnston is marking the start of what’s likely his last few months as the Queen’s representative in Canada by urging all Canadians to make 2017, Canada’s 150th birthday, a legacy year.“This year we celebrate, and we stand at a threshold. We have a rare, once-in-a-generation opportunity to think about Canada, and to look to the future,” Johnston said in his annual New Year’s message.“We have a chance to reflect, to reaffirm, to look ahead and say: We love this country. We’ve come so far. Let’s make it even better.”Johnston’s term is up in September, but how his replacement will be selected has yet to be determined.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told The Canadian Press in a year-end interview that he hasn’t given much thought yet on how the next governor general will be appointed.Article Continued BelowBut he said whatever the process, it will likely be in keeping with what he characterized as his government’s approach to appointments in general.“Diversity and minority representation and hearing a broad range of voices in appointment positions across this country is important to me,” he said.“ … so it would surprise me if whatever process we end up putting in place for helping me select the next governor general didn’t put a tremendous emphasis on bringing in a broad range of perspectives and voices for me to choose from.”

