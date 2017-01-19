In grizzly country, a Trump cabinet pick saying schools need guns is no punch line

CHEYENNE, WYO.—In grizzly country, comments by president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary that schools should have guns on campus to protect against the bears aren’t a punch line.Betsy DeVos’ remark Tuesday to a Senate committee that state and local officials should decide whether guns might have a place at schools caused a big stir in some parts of the country after mass shootings have claimed scores of young lives.But in places such as Wyo., the issue is more about safety than politics. Grizzlies attack hunters, tourists and others while they are deep in the backcountry and sometimes even on a quick hike near home. The bears have killed six people in the Yellowstone National Park area since 2010.Grizzlies in growing numbers roam a wide area around a tiny elementary school in Wapiti, Wyo., 50 kilometres east of the park, which has a tall fence to keep the carnivores off the playground.“I would imagine that there is probably a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies,” DeVos, a native of Michigan who has spent decades advocating for charter schools, told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.Article Continued BelowActually, there isn’t a gun on the campus, because having one would violate federal law, said Ray Schulte, superintendent of the district west of Yellowstone National Park that includes the Wapiti K-5 school.However, he is open to letting local school boards decide what’s best for their students.“It may not be the right decision for certain school districts,” Schulte said Wednesday. “But when you’re in rural areas and you’re maybe 15 or 20 or 30 minutes away from anybody who could respond to an event, it does make sense that you might have somebody on staff who is armed and able to respond to an emergency.”